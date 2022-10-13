Letter: Solar eclipse actions needed to reap rewards

Everyone benefits when we make Buffalo a better place to live. As a retired science teacher, I am excited that the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse will be visible in Buffalo. The last visible total solar eclipse in the United States was viewed in Columbia, S.C., by more than 400,000 visitors.

We must start planning for this amount of visitors now to enjoy the solar eclipse using protective eyewear.

The first step to making Buffalo able to host visitors is to make Buffalo livable for its residents – infrastructure that we need to live stable lives here. Currently there are about 11,000 overnight accommodations available. If visitors drive in and leave, there will also be terrible traffic problems, especially on the Peace Bridge. If people stay over, that problem will be solved and Western New York will benefit. How can we make it enticing for visitors to stay?

With proper planning such as expanding current efforts to restore vacant buildings on Buffalo’s East Side and elsewhere, with planning for special events at stadiums, museums, and other venues, the 2024 total eclipse can draw people to stay overnight. Restored buildings should later provide more affordable housing, more space for local businesses and more immigrant housing. With advance planning museums, concert halls, historic sites, businesses all around Western New York could benefit.

With the total solar eclipse only a year and a half away, Mayor Byron W. Brown and other city government leaders, businesses and museums have a responsibility to make the eclipse an amazing community event in 2024.

Charlotte Tahk

Orchard Park