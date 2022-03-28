Letter: Society must find a way to stop gun violence

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that we have a very serious problem involving guns in our country. The obvious problem is the overwhelming number of firearms in circulation. We are told that guns are not the villains and I agree. We are talking about inanimate objects. They do not operate in a vacuum. Across the country weapons are available even in school yards. When I read the local newspaper each day, it is an unusual day if there aren’t one, two or three shootings, some fatal.

The number of guns in the hands of civilians at this point is reported to be 393 million but that number is not accurate because guns are being sold willy-nilly at this very moment. In 2021 almost 20 million were sold. I won’t produce a blizzard of statistics; the one that causes me to truly to worry is the number of people who die from domestic accidents, suicides and the deranged individuals who destroy the lives of innocent people. The story of guns in this country is grim.

I truly believe that if every gun owner had the opportunity to stand in a school hallway following a school shooting to see the crumpled, bleeding, lifeless bodies of our babies, they would throw away their guns. Am I naïve? Perhaps.