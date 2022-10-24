Letter: Society must determine the worth of a woman’s life

An Oct. 17 article asked who failed Keaira Bennefield, who authorities say was killed by her husband. Adam Bennefield was released on earlier misdemeanors because of the nature of the charges against him. Bail is not punitive; only a guarantee of court appearance. If he’d been held for bail, a cash bond secures release.
More than a decade ago, I was assigned to the Cheektowaga Domestic Violence Court, and I worked in forensic counseling services for part of my career. It is no secret, orders of protection don’t guarantee safety, working only when the perpetrator is afraid of jail.
I attended training in Niagara County on tools to predict the danger to victims. Plenty of people are murdered without any public/discernable signals of intention from the perpetrator. Intimate partner murder is not absolutely predictable, even when risk assessments are routinely performed by law-enforcement or advocacy agencies. One of the disturbing statistics I learned is if a woman does not express fears of being killed, that is no predictor of the risk of whether or not she will be. Conversely, if a woman expresses fear she will be killed, that is actually predictive of a higher risk. Keaira Bennefield was afraid of being killed, as evidenced by wearing a bulletproof vest. Society would need to decide if a woman’s life is worth the financial and social costs of monitoring a man who has been violent to her, violent to others in the past, and from whom she fears for her life.
People are also reading…
Elisabeth Mann MSW
Buffalo