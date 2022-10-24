Letter: Society must determine the worth of a woman’s life

I attended training in Niagara County on tools to predict the danger to victims. Plenty of people are murdered without any public/discernable signals of intention from the perpetrator. Intimate partner murder is not absolutely predictable, even when risk assessments are routinely performed by law-enforcement or advocacy agencies. One of the disturbing statistics I learned is if a woman does not express fears of being killed, that is no predictor of the risk of whether or not she will be. Conversely, if a woman expresses fear she will be killed, that is actually predictive of a higher risk. Keaira Bennefield was afraid of being killed, as evidenced by wearing a bulletproof vest. Society would need to decide if a woman’s life is worth the financial and social costs of monitoring a man who has been violent to her, violent to others in the past, and from whom she fears for her life.