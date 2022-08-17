Letter: Society must be open to varying opinions

I am not involved with the church in Batavia that has been in the news.

But when some young lady seen on videos, who has probably never read a book in her life, tells the rest of us that the meetings in Batavia might attract the wrong people, whose definition of wrong is she using?

What if those who attend are tired of living without God and want to turn to Him? What if the whole purpose of these meetings is to encourage people to change for the good of everyone?

These Batavia folks are not the ones throwing firebombs on innocent people’s businesses and destroying them. When we are no longer allowed opinions, those choosing what we all believe will be removing all freedoms from everyone else.

Ronald Wilson

East Amherst