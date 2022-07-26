Letter: Society must acknowledge its poor treatment of women

And the war goes on! No, not that one. The war which began before the dawn of history is the war against women. We can only guess the nature of the conflict before man took pen in hand. We do have an exact recounting on the plight of women since historians have taken note. Over the centuries the role of women in society has been akin to slavery. Applying the word “rights” to women had no meaning. They were restricted from almost every avenue of endeavor except housekeeping, bearing children and laboring in the fields.

Some women have accomplished remarkable feats in spite of fierce opposition from men. They could not own property, vote, hold political office, enter into a contract and in some cultures could not step outside the home without a male companion. Even in marriage women were given with a dowry to make them acceptable to the bridegroom. Further, they have been subjected to genital mutilation and human trafficking. Rape is a weapon in war to humiliate and intimidate an opposing army. Even now, distorted laws conspire to rob women of the right to make decisions about their own bodies.

Women had to wait until 1920 for the right to vote and that did not mean that all women could vote. Black women had to wait until 1965. Why? What is so almighty special about men that they have taken the right to make such discriminatory decisions. Often, women are paid less for the same work done by men. In some faiths, the struggle to accept women in meaningful roles still goes on. Right up to the current day women have had to go to the ramparts to receive justice in our society.

Every year, we celebrate Mother’s Day. On one hand, we honor the status of being female and on the other, we have had to establish shelters to protect women and their children from physical abuse. What is it that engenders anger in men with the need to physically assuage their anger against women? It’s about time we had an awakening.

Joseph Spina

Amherst