Letter: Socialist countries hold warnings about Walton

Socialists like India Walton make many promises that they can never keep. The people of Cuba and Venezuela know this because they have experienced (and are still experiencing) the misery socialism brings. If socialism or communism were so great, Cubans would not be crossing the Straits of Florida in bathtubs or flimsy rafts.
And there is absolutely nothing in Walton’s background or record that suggests she has the judgment, temperament or experience to make Buffalo an economic paradise. She has no economic, business, government or management experience. Being accused of food stamp fraud in 2003 and paying back $295 is not the type of experience we need to run the city.
Additionally, Walton’s proposed designation of Buffalo as a “sanctuary city” along with her “reallocation” of police resources will make Buffalo a haven for crime and criminals.
High taxation of businesses will devastate Buffalo. Apparently Walton thinks businesses will just sit around and readily fork over higher taxes without protest or reaction. What they will do is: a) leave the area so you lose any tax revenue you can get from them forever b) charge the poor, middle class, rich, and minorities more for food, gas, services, and products to make up for the higher taxes they are paying c) cut jobs and positions to make up for the higher taxes or d) some combination of a), b), or c).
Also, and not insignificantly, socialist regimes tend to squelch individual freedoms and rights because the policies they promote tend to result in large, Orwellian style big governments and bureaucracies that have enormous power to squash and silence opposing views.
Cubans and Venezuelans can tell you this first hand as their oppressive socialist regimes have sought to suppress and punish dissidents in those countries.
The last thing Buffalo (or any place else) needs is to become like Cuba or Venezuela.
Christopher D. Porter
Buffalo