Letter: Socialist countries hold warnings about Walton

Socialists like India Walton make many promises that they can never keep. The people of Cuba and Venezuela know this because they have experienced (and are still experiencing) the misery socialism brings. If socialism or communism were so great, Cubans would not be crossing the Straits of Florida in bathtubs or flimsy rafts.

And there is absolutely nothing in Walton’s background or record that suggests she has the judgment, temperament or experience to make Buffalo an economic paradise. She has no economic, business, government or management experience. Being accused of food stamp fraud in 2003 and paying back $295 is not the type of experience we need to run the city.

Additionally, Walton’s proposed designation of Buffalo as a “sanctuary city” along with her “reallocation” of police resources will make Buffalo a haven for crime and criminals.