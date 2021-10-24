 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Socialism is necessary for a prosperous society
0 comments

Letter: Socialism is necessary for a prosperous society

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Without the left hand of socialism as a partner, the right hand of capitalism is incapable of doing everything that needs to be done. The reason it is important that India Walton be elected mayor, at least for now, is this. Top down economics will never reach the bottom, and it is important that the bottom be reached. Therefore, bottom up economics must always be established as well.

Since Ronald Reagan was elected in 1980 the myth that “trickle down” economics would benefit everyone has been treated as sacrosanct, and we have suffered devastating consequences for that including an ever increasing socially, economically and politically divided nation, accelerated environmental destruction, and paralysis over the biggest issue of all: climate change.

Mayor Byron Brown has shown his true colors by selling fear of socialism since his primary loss. But an appropriate dose of socialism is necessary to keep capitalism from destroying a society in favor of a few. People as a whole aren’t good enough to care for their neighbors on their own, so we must establish systems so that we require it of ourselves.

Robert Sowyrda

East Aurora

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News