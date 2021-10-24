Letter: Socialism is necessary for a prosperous society

Without the left hand of socialism as a partner, the right hand of capitalism is incapable of doing everything that needs to be done. The reason it is important that India Walton be elected mayor, at least for now, is this. Top down economics will never reach the bottom, and it is important that the bottom be reached. Therefore, bottom up economics must always be established as well.

Since Ronald Reagan was elected in 1980 the myth that “trickle down” economics would benefit everyone has been treated as sacrosanct, and we have suffered devastating consequences for that including an ever increasing socially, economically and politically divided nation, accelerated environmental destruction, and paralysis over the biggest issue of all: climate change.

Mayor Byron Brown has shown his true colors by selling fear of socialism since his primary loss. But an appropriate dose of socialism is necessary to keep capitalism from destroying a society in favor of a few. People as a whole aren’t good enough to care for their neighbors on their own, so we must establish systems so that we require it of ourselves.

Robert Sowyrda

East Aurora