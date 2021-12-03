Letter: Socialism is much better defined by a taxpayer-subsidized stadium

Here is my definition of socialism. It’s when a billionaire cons state, county and other public officials into spending more than a billion dollars of taxpayer money to build a stadium so that an already wealthy billionaire family can reap all the profits.

That is a socialism that gives health care to all its citizens. Socialism that gives Social Security pension to its elderly. Socialism that would house everyone instead of signing Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension worth a maximum of $288 million through incentives to throw interceptions and fumble the ball. Has anyone noticed? Free market (don’t make me laugh) capitalism pretty much always fumbles the ball.