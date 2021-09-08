Letter: Social Security solution is staring us in the face

Once again, the ugly specter of the Social Security system running out of funds is raising its Chicken Little cry. This is a tired song we’ve been hearing for years, only now it seems more frequent, more desperate.

Now I may be somewhat naïve as to the details and intricacies of various government programs, but is it possible the fix for this is so simple, so elementary, that it’s being overlooked by those seeking a more complicated and convoluted answer to the problem? Much like when you’re looking for an item only to find right where you started looking, but you just didn’t see it. Simply put, extend the income cutoff point. The problem could be solved literally overnight.

For those who don’t know what this is or have never experienced it, it’s when the people who make more money than most of us, at various times of the year, get to stop contributing to the Social Security program because they’ve reached the cutoff point in their contributions. Now these will be the folks yelling the loudest that they probably won’t even need the Social Security benefits in their elder years, so why should they contribute more to it. Well, life is full of things we pay for but from which we do not reap any benefits.