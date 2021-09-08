Letter: Social Security solution is staring us in the face

Once again, the ugly specter of the Social Security system running out of funds is raising its Chicken Little cry. This is a tired song we’ve been hearing for years, only now it seems more frequent, more desperate.
Now I may be somewhat naïve as to the details and intricacies of various government programs, but is it possible the fix for this is so simple, so elementary, that it’s being overlooked by those seeking a more complicated and convoluted answer to the problem? Much like when you’re looking for an item only to find right where you started looking, but you just didn’t see it. Simply put, extend the income cutoff point. The problem could be solved literally overnight.
For those who don’t know what this is or have never experienced it, it’s when the people who make more money than most of us, at various times of the year, get to stop contributing to the Social Security program because they’ve reached the cutoff point in their contributions. Now these will be the folks yelling the loudest that they probably won’t even need the Social Security benefits in their elder years, so why should they contribute more to it. Well, life is full of things we pay for but from which we do not reap any benefits.
For instance, my wife and I, both elderly, no longer have any children in the school system, yet at the end of every July and December we cough up money for school taxes as part of our annual tax bill. Sometimes you have to pay for the common good of everyone.
To those who will not need Social Security benefits, congratulations, I’m very happy for you, but the rest of us need this benefit to continue living, not in luxury, just living. So when you reach the Social Security elder years, you can decline the benefit and let it roll back into the system, or take that check you don’t need or want and donate it to charity, thus reaping a tax write off. Sure seems like a win-win situation to me. But then, what does this naïve guy know, anyway?
John Fantini
Buffalo