Letter: Social Security recipients need a raise to keep up

The inflation rate has skyrocketed and looks worse than the Jimmy Carter years. In 1980, Social Security got a 14% increase and in 1981 an 11.2% cost of living allowance increase.

Perhaps our congressmen and senators can to do the same for seniors and disabled this year. SSI must meet inflation. If a worker gets $15 an hour minimum wage, more money is going into the FICA fund. We deserve a 15% raise in Social Security and a freeze on Medicare just to pay our bills and meet COLA.