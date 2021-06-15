 Skip to main content
Letter: Social Security recipients need a raise to keep up
The inflation rate has skyrocketed and looks worse than the Jimmy Carter years. In 1980, Social Security got a 14% increase and in 1981 an 11.2% cost of living allowance increase.

Perhaps our congressmen and senators can to do the same for seniors and disabled this year. SSI must meet inflation. If a worker gets $15 an hour minimum wage, more money is going into the FICA fund. We deserve a 15% raise in Social Security and a freeze on Medicare just to pay our bills and meet COLA.

Support senior citizens and the disabled that depend on Social Security benefits for survival by giving them a piece of the pie. A bipartisan effort by Congress is needed.

Norman Reynolds

Hamburg

