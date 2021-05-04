Letter: Social Security recipients forgotten in stimulus efforts

The pandemic has changed a lot of lives. Everyone (except the wealthy) received three stimulus checks. Those on unemployment received a weekly bonus which resulted in businesses not finding people to hire because of the unemployment incentive. People received an increase through the number of children they have and come this summer there will be a monthly child tax credit payout instead of a lump sum at tax time.

One segment of our population did not see a bonus in their monthly check and that’s those collecting Social Security. There was a small raise this year, but an increase in monthly Medicare payments took care of the raise. Those collecting Social Security paid into it for decades. Many people do not have pensions, therefore making ends meet on just Social Security can be a stretch. Living month to month can be difficult especially with the high medical costs. Many seniors are reaching out to food pantries for assistance due to the increase in food prices. So why wasn’t this segment of our population given any additional monetary assistance during this unprecedented time?