Letter: Social Security recipients deserve increased relief, too

I’m writing this on behalf of all senior citizens struggling with the way things are today. It seems the government is handing out money to businesses, renters and people with kids, which I have to agree with, but those of us on Social Security get nothing. The prices for gas, food, clothing and medical are the same for us as everyone else and the skyrocketing prices are a hardship for those on a fixed income.
A while back a News column indicated boomers are the problem for the younger generation’s issues. Sure, housing, gas and food were cheaper, but wages were a lot lower then, too. This government is so out of touch with how it’s operating. If they want to give free education, medical, early tax credits and extra unemployment, why not spread some our way? To those young people who scoff at us, don’t forget that someday you, too, will be a senior citizen.
Sandy Miller
Buffalo