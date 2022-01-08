 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Social Security increase equals less with Medicare
In 2020, Social Security gave notice of a 5.9% increase. All though not much was mentioned about a $28 increase in Medicare Part B. Social Security has given with one hand and taken with another.

Faith Busselle

North Tonawanda

