Letter: Social Security increase equals less with Medicare

In 2020, Social Security gave notice of a 5.9% increase. All though not much was mentioned about a $28 increase in Medicare Part B. Social Security has given with one hand and taken with another.
Faith Busselle
North Tonawanda
