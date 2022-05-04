Letter: Social programs lacking enforcement will not work

The Buffalo News story of May 1 announcing still another program against “gun violence” (SNUG in Niagara Falls) represents a well-intended but misguided attempt of progressive government officials to deal with a problem their mindset and governance created. It also serves as a shining example of an approach being tried to deal with this and other public safety problems plaguing the nation when the most obvious tactic is being ignored. It’s called law-and-order.

For example, homelessness plaguing leftist cities won’t end until those camping out are told to get up, pick up their stuff, move along, or face arrest. Spending millions on counseling, drug treatment, and providing beds without such being done first is a delusional waste. Illegal entry into the U.S. won’t end until those committing the criminal violation of doing so are arrested, adjudicated, and removed from the country. Attempts to understand the “root causes” without doing so are all destined to fail. And any attempts to solve crime problems like “gun violence” with social programs alone will never succeed without a robust approach of arresting and jailing violators. Criminal offenders, or those on the cusp of being so, will never be amenable to society’s attempts to help them when there is no disincentive to stop offending first.