Letter: Social media will narrow existing generational gaps
So much has been reported in our news media on the great divide in our nation. It also manifests itself on social media on an everyday basis. No matter what the issue it seems like the comments are equally divided. So I recently read that the millennial generation exceeds the long time leading baby boomers as a percentage of our population. When the millennials are combined with the up and coming Generation Z, the boomers are greatly outnumbered. Perhaps this is a root cause of much of our division. Our millennial and Z’ers were raised in much different educational and social environments. Remember the “everyone gets a trophy” dictum from about 20 years ago? Considering the changes in music, TV and movies, various movements and the decline of investigative reporting to explain the causes of many of today’s news events, it’s not surprising that such a divide exists. As the boomers retire and the younger generations gain leadership positions in society, it appears that the divide may gradually begin to fade away. Time will tell.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park

