I’ve just finished reading “The Chaos Machine: The Inside Story of How Social Media Rewired Our Minds and Our World,” by Max Fisher. I highly recommend it, for it is such an important work. Just as the tobacco companies harnessed addiction to nicotine to make billions of dollars, the social media giants such as Facebook (including Instagram), Twitter, Google (including YouTube), Reddit, 4Chan, and others use artificial intelligence to maximize time spent on their platforms to increase advertising revenues. The artificial intelligence algorithms (programs) tend to recommend outrageous, extreme posts/videos that lead people down rabbit holes that hyper polarize societies in ways that have led even to genocide in some countries and threaten the fabric of democracies.

For sure, there are positive social connections that are strengthened by these platforms (I just experienced one), but in the rush to maximize profits the arrogant leaders have chosen profits over human health and well-being (sound familiar?). Most experts who have objectively studied the processes involved and even met with Silicon Valley executives have concluded that the revenue-generating (at all costs) algorithms need to be regulated or turned off, leaving the truly social interactions behind. Although some friends disagree with me, I don’t think the platforms create anti-social feelings. What’s clear is that the platforms amplify such feeling sometimes beyond users’ self-control.

Fisher writes that regulating the revenue-maximizing algorithms would create “… a world with fewer schoolteachers chased into hiding, fewer families burned alive in their homes by rumor-fueled riots, fewer lives ruined by undeserved infamy or by the false promise of extremism. Fewer children deprived of lifesaving vaccines or exposed to unwitting sexualization. Maybe even fewer democracies torn asunder by polarization, lies, and violence.”

The examples in the book are real and brutal. I will further monitor and moderate my time on these platforms, being even more careful of the traps that are being set for my time and attention. Maybe even take a long fast away from the platforms. And at one level, that’s enough. But the leaders of the companies have demonstrated such disregard for the effects of their algorithms on human life, that I think further adult supervision is required. The id is running wild.

Gary Giovino

East Aurora