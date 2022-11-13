Letter: Social media is a scourge

Social media thrives on our attention regardless of whether facts are involved. For a like, comment, or view, a millionaire philanthropist has twelve children and four affairs within ten seconds. Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, crank out false information without pause.

These platforms spew out rumors without remorse, and with a blissful smile on our faces, we devour everything as quickly as uploading time will allow. Trustworthy news outlets like Fox, CNN, NBC, and BBC have become frighteningly irrelevant and insignificant.

I believe reliance on social media is very unnerving because we become primary victims of the Illusory Truth Effect, also known as the Validity Effect. This dark part of society is the bread and butter of our beloved social media platforms.

The Validity Effect is when false information is repeated over and over until its audience believes it. The common result of opposing this effect is peer pressure, humiliation and ridicule.

The truth is suffocated in a blanket of lies and we don’t ever bat an eye. Do you know why we love bent information? It’s more attractive and satisfies the gruesome hunger to witness the chaos of celebrities and million-dollar corporations and have access to private information about other people's life - with no direct entanglements.

Aaron Darden

Amherst