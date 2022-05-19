Letter: Social media has much to answer for

There is a big difference between free speech and what social media channels allow on their platforms. The owners and other people running social media don't want to understand this

They are willing to let people and groups say anything with no retribution for the mayhem they cause.

Social media outlets that allow people spew their hatred of Blacks, whites, Asians woman, LGBQ. older people or anyone else should accept the blame for this.

Gov. Hochul has spoken about this issue and I hope she pursues it.

The monster who slaughtered the innocent and loving people at Tops does not deserve to be called by a name or prisoner number; he should be referred to as monster, it, thing or worse. Do not give the monster one moment of fame or notoriety.

Tops, the police department or local leadership should not be blamed for this. Western new York is a good and loving community that is always willing each other.

The only thing many on social media understand is money and/or fame, so hit them where it hurts with big fines and use that money to help the innocent who were killed and their loved ones. Most of all, social media outlets should filter all posts

Sandra Burzynski

Cheektowaga