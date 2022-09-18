 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: So much daily news can be a real downer

Several TV stations have changed their daily afternoon schedules to include more news programs. Besides all of the morning news shows, we now have in the afternoon news shows and Daily Blast. I am paying a lot of money monthly for TV and now in order to be able to watch anything in the afternoon, I have to subscribe to additional TV stations like Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, etc., for additional fees. If I don’t subscribe to these stations, I’m watching Bonanza, Wagon Train, Gunsmoke, etc.

OK, I’m not ashamed to admit it. I have been watching “Days of our Lives” for over 50 years and in order for me to find out if Brady is going to get custody of Rachel, I have to subscribe to Peacock. My opinion is we do not need hour after hour of daily news in our lives. It’s all repetitive and sad.

Linda Wagner

West Seneca

