Letter: So many questions linger when it comes to the stadium

Driving bans and record snowfall, time at home leaves one’s inquisitive mind to ponder. Does anybody realize the irony of our football team traveling to a dome stadium? Would our football kicker have the success of six field goals in a game in November in Orchard Park? In analyzing the location of the new football stadium, did it consider the snowbelt? Did the analysis include the average attendee to the stadium spending, let’s say $100 before the game if located in the core of our metropolis generating $6 million per game to the City of Buffalo as opposed to the suburban asphalt jungle? Will property owners recognize rising budgets can be hidden by assessment revaluations raising assessments to lower tax rates? Why would any municipality want a revaluation of assessments from recent past sales? Can a reassessed town stomach an equalization rate over 100%? How does Erie County’s $5 per thousand sale price increase in transfer tax from 1990 still exist? Is Erie County, with sewer compliance targeting older home sales and increased transfer tax the highest closing cost county in New York State? Why was the historic Central Train Terminal denied the ability to create economic growth and revitalization to the East Side of Buffalo? Why did it take a horrific event to bring support to the East Side? I think I’ll have a beer. Does anybody remember Jimmy Griffin telling us to get a six pack and stay home during the blizzard?