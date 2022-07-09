Letter: So many opinions, yet so few voting at the polls

After voting in the primary, I had mixed emotions. One was the good feeling one gets after making a good confession. Or a Bills fan gets after a Bills win. The other emotion I felt was being the 27th voter in late morning in a large district.

Think about it. All the TV coverage on politics 24 hours a day and still so few votes. Everyone is an expert on running the country, but too lazy to make a change. My former workers quit voting because it is the same thing over and over.

Thank God most people who are elected are honest. But be prepared if we stop voting. The result could be the downfall of a strong nation.

Pat Delaney

Depew