Letter: So-called police reform does not serve communities

A Buffalo News story reports that through May 20, shootings in Buffalo doubled and homicides rose 64% compared to the same period last year. The startling statistics mirrors what is happening nationwide. It all corresponds directly with the progressive movement to “reform” “defund” and “re-imagine” the police. What began here with the irredeemable Bail Reform Law has reached critical mass. At this point, the correlation between that movement and the mayhem is direct, irrefutable and completely predictable.

Despite this, both the movement and our political apparatus continue to propose still more restrictions on the police. A local activist/mayoral candidate recently called for an almost 10% reduction in the Buffalo Police budget, a civilian review board with power over police discipline looms next, and (according to a Buffalo News stories of May 22), state lawmakers are working on measures to curtail police legal shields and change use-of-force standards. All have apparently never learned the time-honored lesson: if you want to get out of a hole, first stop digging. They continue to stand in the expanding, crime-causing hole and flail away, thinking if they just go deep enough, they’ll strike police reform nirvana, and the crime carnage will miraculously turn around and go the other way. Good luck with that.