Letter: So-called patriots show disrespect for America

Regardless of what Jul Thompson thinks, violent assaults on our democracy are not justified. Scaling walls and breaking down barricades and pushing past law enforcement are not justified. Peaceful protests – yes. What happened Wednesday – never. She and her fellow “patriots” showed nothing but disrespect for our country, our republic, and our way of life. She should be ashamed, not proud and boastful. I never thought someone, anyone from my hometown would say and do what she did.