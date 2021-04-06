Letter: So-called new guidelines restrict nursing home visits

For more than a year now, and still widely going on in the congregate care facility industry in New York even with the currently recognized cruel and inhumane New York State Department of Health March 25 guidelines from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one can read about how visitation is being restricted with outbreak testing protocol (the 14-day rule) in any of the seniors’ groups mentioned below.
The current quarantining of our seniors in these facilities goes against New York State, United States, United Nations and God-given rights. Seniors in these facilities are dying more from the resulting circumstances with these isolationists guidelines than they are Covid. For supporting statistics to that, good luck getting them from this governor.
Recently the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services published new “guidelines” which deceptively, as did Cuomo’s recent March 25 nursing home announcement a few weeks ago, lead everyone to believe visitation restrictions have been rescinded.
They have not and will not until the outbreak testing 14-day and short staff “guidelines” are rescinded as they are in the recently signed compassionate caregiver law 614B, which still hasn’t gone into effect. Cuomo’s guidelines are temporary, amendable and revocable anytime but the 614B law is not.
Consider researching these social media groups; “Advocates for COVID nursing home residents” with over 1,300 members, “Caregiver for Compromise – because isolation kills too!” with over 14,400 members, and local groups like “The Constitutional Coalition of New York State Forum” 4,600 members, and “SOS. Save Our Seniors” with 395 local members who not only are fighting for seniors’ rights, they are also regularly caroling outside local nursing home facilities to entertain and raise the spirits of those imprisoned there.