This isn’t a case of Not In My Backyard; we’re not reacting to “more inclusive mixed-use development,” as none of the proposed market-rate units are affordable housing. The proposal depends on destruction of our historic Squire Shop and the historic house at the entrance to our Chateaux block, because it’s five times larger than what’s there – absolutely inappropriate for parcels zoned TI-2.5 by the town. It’ll be shoehorned into the steep escarpment between dead end street Fruehauf and the no outlet block of Chateaux, with multi-level parking ramp “basement” sitting just below the sill of the second story window of the first house. And it doesn’t provide adequate parking for tenants or restaurant patrons. Parking empties out onto two narrow streets with existing safety concerns.