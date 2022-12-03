Letter: Snowstorm finally proves why no dome is really needed

I figured that it was only a matter of time before someone would write in stating that the last snowstorm is a perfect example of why we need a dome to play those home games. It is actually a perfect example of why a dome wouldn’t have mattered, because the roads were impassable and there was a driving ban.
As far as building the stadium downtown, good idea, but the planning should have started at least 10 years ago to deal with land acquisition and the lawsuits that would follow. Now it is too late. The Bills would be long gone and we’re getting a beautiful new stadium tailor made for Buffalo and Western New York.
Scott Lemen
Buffalo