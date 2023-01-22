Letter: Snowmobiles save lives. Firefighters must be equipped.

The Buffalo fire department must upgrade after a blizzard that paralyzed the City of Buffalo and the mayor. Now is the time to upgrade before the next blizzard. Our fire pumpers and trucks are old, some over 25 years old, and with five feet of snow on the ground in South Buffalo, how many lives could have been saved with a half dozen snowmobiles checking on stranded motorists and people stranded in a blizzard?

Buffalo is noted for snow. Every year it has one of the top snow totals in New York State. Ninety inches is the norm and usually we approach 100 inches. For what you pay for one fire pumper, you could buy 12 snowmobiles. To me, that’s a no-brainer. After more than 40 lives were lost in this latest storm, these snowmobiles should be on order already. We still have two months of winter this year.

We can’t blame the city or the mayor for this recent loss of life, but they are on the clock from this day forward. Snowmobiles will save lives in the future and, once we have them, they are ready for now and the next 10 years or longer.

Mayor Brown, be the leader we know you can be, act now and buy these darn snowmobiles.

Phil Ryan

West Seneca