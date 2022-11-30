Letter: Snow removal complaints are unfair to city workers

My wife and I once again became South Buffalo homeowners after an 11-year suburb sabbatical. We are coming upon our second year back in “God’s Country” and have survived another snowstorm.

To be fully transparent, although I am self-employed my family is full of civil servants, from correctional officers, fireman, policeman, admin personnel and child protection officers, they have dedicated their careers to serve our neighborhoods. The complaints and finger pointing during and after the storm is nothing like I remember during my first 46 years as a South Buffalo resident. I don’t know if its the national discord that has effected our community, but whatever the reason it is way over the line. We used to be friends.

The mayor, councilmen, plow drivers, firemen, policemen, sanitation workers, are our neighbors they live on the same streets as we do, and guess what, they have the same snow. The response to 40-plus inches of snow in less than 30 hours was nothing less than outstanding. Could it have been better, sure, but I am glad I was not in charge.

To all those who have the time to gripe constantly, pick up a shovel and put down the phone. They are civil servants and they serve us well. I for one, am proud of what was accomplished and am glad to be back living here. Next one is on me.

John Skipper

Buffalo