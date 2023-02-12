Boy, that last storm was a humdinger. I have an idea. I am an old timer, but I remember when I was younger my father had chains in the basement. If the snow was two inches or more in Buffalo, he would put the chains on our family car. He used those chains for 50 years and we were never stuck in the snow.
If the city and county had chains to put on all the fire, police and emergency vehicles, I feel it could help a great deal. They could be ready and put on in no time, and you would not have to spend millions on new vehicles.
Juris Smiltins
Amherst