Letter: Smith’s steady leadership enhances Conservancy

Upon learning that Nancy Smith was stepping down as executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy, I realized the impact her leadership of the Conservancy has had on the Western New York community.

Her passion for land conservation, her tireless devotion to the task of managing the Conservancy and her contagious enthusiasm, has enabled the Conservancy to assemble a highly-skilled and energetic staff and to attract grants and large and small contributions from so many donors, to enable the Conservancy to carry out its mission.

Lands permanently conserved during her tenure will benefit many future generations of Western New Yorkers for hundreds of years. Congratulations to Nancy Smith for an extraordinarily productive and remarkable 10 years.

George Grasser

East Amherst