Letter: Small wonder appears on the back of a traffic sign

A real wonder of the world sits on the backside of a traffic sign in downtown Buffalo. Nothing as grand as a pyramid, but pretty amazing nonetheless. If you are stopped at the light on Lower Terrace at Church Street, waiting to get on the Skyway, look a little to your left and upward. You will be staring at the back of a “Do Not Enter” sign. On that otherwise blank piece of metal is a green bumper sticker. Observe it. Admire it. Be amazed.

Why, you ask, is this a big deal? Because it bears in white lettering the message: “Vote Green, Nader '96.” I remember when that bumper sticker appeared on that sign in 1996. At first, the irony of the archetypal eco-campaign slapping it on public property was amusing. Then I'd get a little angry knowing that over the next year or so I would have to witness it fray and fade into a ghostly rectangle, like the chalk outline of a murder victim.

But I was wrong. Not only was the Nader campaign a little sloppy about where it put its bumper stickers, but it also made them indestructible. This year---2022---marks 26 years it has been on that sign! Think about that. It has endured 26 years of wind, rain and sun. Twenty-six Buffalo winters! And it still looks new. Its green is vibrant, its letters bright white, and except for some minor wear and tear it betrays not the slightest hint of biodegradability. It is as incorruptible as the body of a saint.

So despite my initial misgivings I have come to respect that bumper sticker and look forward to seeing it. It represents permanence in a changing world. In retrospect, I even applaud the decision to put it on public property. Now, all may marvel at it, whereas any bumper on which it might have been placed in 1996 would have long since rusted away.

If I could go back in time I would make sure to pick up several thousand of these small wonders. Let the world laugh. It would be worth the ridicule, immortality would be mine.

Ralph Visano

Buffalo