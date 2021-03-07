Letter: Slow down in school zones and no ticket will be issued

For the past several months, I have seen TV, radio and newspaper space continue to be wasted on the subject of speed zone cameras.

It has been considered a type of entrapment, an unnecessary stress for the lower income population, and a “cash grab” for the city.

It is my understanding that if a car is going 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit during school hours, they will get photographed and a ticket issued.

Why is there so much public outcry when the driver maintains total control over the camera? don’t go over the speed limit! Most school zones consist of no more than two city blocks. There are blinking lights warning of the camera, school zone signs and in some cases, street markings.

Additionally, there was a two-week “grace period.”

What is it about following rules that adults don’t understand? Slow down for a few blocks. This rule has nothing to do with income, residence, education level or skin color. Don’t Speed in school zones.

Carmen Oliveri

Buffalo