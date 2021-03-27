Letter: Skyway’s unique scenery offers a glimpse of America

I’m familiar with several cities and their famous tourist attractions. But for me it’s not a particular landmark that stands out as iconic. It’s a particular experience.

It’s not the Walk of Stars. Instead, it’s the adrenaline rush that comes when you’re sweeping 70 mph and bumper-to-bumper down the Hollywood Freeway at midnight; then, 7:30 next morning, it’s the down-in-the-dumps grind, a jerky, stop-and-go bumper-to-bumper staccato all the way to work. That’s the LA experience.

It’s not the White House. Instead, it’s the Lincoln Memorial, followed by the Washington Monument, and further on the Capitol, each brightly lit and all lined up one, two, three, as you see them when you’re approaching the Memorial Bridge at night to cross over to DC. That’s Washington splendor.

In downtown Buffalo, one reaches for a camera to record the proportions of St. Paul’s steeples. And in summertime, the spirit gets a boost while one is driving down any Olmsted Parkway.

But the Skyway is where I like to take out-of-towners. I want them to experience the view from Route 5 as it cuts through the city and rises over the edge of downtown, the skyline on one side, on the other, the rusting towers of Silo City, and just beyond, Lake Erie.