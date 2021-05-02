Letter: Skyway provides thrills that harken to childhood

Call me easy, but not much beats the cheap thrill of a ride on the Skyway. Any time of day, anytime of year, the bird’s eye view of the waterfront and downtown Buffalo always delivers a supreme rush.

My Skyway travels conjure golden memories of being perched atop the late beloved Comet coaster in its Crystal Beach heyday. In that split second between ascent and descent, you get one chance to take it all in. That view, only ever available at that one time, in that one place, a moment to savor for a lifetime.

Oh, and we can experience that every day, for free? Yes, we must tear that down!

If providing that thrill was its only function, the Skyway could never be functionally obsolete. Happily, the Skyway also functions to efficiently deliver thousands of people daily from the Outer Harbor to Buffalo and back.

Last year, I attended a public showing of Skyway alternatives. Honestly, it seemed to me that options focused on the forgone conclusion the Skyway will be replaced. Unacceptable.

Like the Comet, the loss of the Skyway would be much lamented by this cheap-thrill seeker.

Marty Walters

Derby