Letter: Skyway makes an impression on those who take in its views

Not being a native, one of my first sights was the Skyway. I could not wait to take that bridge into Buffalo! It was an amazing first experience and has remained so each and every time I travel from the Southtowns into the city … and back!

The views unparalleled, the beauty of the land expansive and the feeling of freedom remarkable. Friends visit and say it’s stunning and tell me they’ve seen nothing like it. It would be a shame to demolish it. The Skyway offers an elevated view of everything on the waterfront, and then some.

Without actually seeing it from the air, the beauty would simply be lost in a narrow straight view of land. Factually it makes no sense to destroy it or recreate it as it’s the main thoroughfare for tens of thousands of drivers daily, billions were spent repairing it to survive another 20-plus years, it provides much needed under the bridge parking for the waterfront and city roads and main highway(s) are simply not equipped for additional traffic should the Skyway come down.

Have a look at the housing boom in the Southtowns and take into consideration just how many more people will be using the Skyway, highways and city roads. Did I mention the amazing views?

Liza Ervolina

Lake View