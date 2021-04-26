Letter: Skyway is more than a highway; which is part of Buffalo’s history

Is our city about to revert to its past tear down mentality? We have ripped down so much of Buffalo’s history like the old library, Humboldt Parkway, the Frank Lloyd Wright office building and many more.

All around Buffalo old buildings have morphed into beautiful restaurants, hotels and new apartments. Look at Shea’s Theatre. How about the Larkin Warehouse and rebirth of the surrounding community? Think now about saving another structure that hold the promise of imaginative reuse.

I remember as a teenager in the fifties, sneaking onto the soon to be opened Skyway, walking and riding my bike over it. The grain mills stood like silent soldiers near the black expanse of Lake Erie. As I crested the top of the Skyway, I was struck in awe seeing the sparkling necklace of Main Street laid out before me. The Palace Theatre, AM&A’s, Kobacker’s stores, many businesses followed one after another. The streetlights glowed to the distant North Buffalo like diamonds.

That was before the Marine Midland Bank straddled Main Street and commandeered that beautiful entrance to my city. While that monstrosity will remain, that marvelous “Ride in the Sky” will soon be ripped down. Here we go again.