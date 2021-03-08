Letter: Skyway as ‘Cloud Walk’ keeps breathtaking views

The refreshing new concept of preserving part of all, if possible of the Buffalo Skyway bridge and using the bridge as a pedestrian venue is a very exciting, wonderful idea. What a creative and useful means to utilize this amazing structure. Additionally, taxpayers would be spared the millions of dollars destruction would entail.

The Skyway bridge, or “Cloud Walk,” have been an iconic part of the Buffalo landscape since 1953, providing us with awesome, inspiring views of the waterfront, grain elevators and Buffalo Skyline. It is always a thrill to drive on that bridge.

I remember the beautiful bridge overlooking Sydney, Australia’s harbor and seeing how many thousands of tourists walked or bicycled on it daily. It is a definite tourist attraction, as it is in Prague, with the many vendors, entertainers and mimes.

Years ago, as a new teacher in North Collins, a small town south of Hamburg, I chaperoned a field trip by bus to the Chevrolet plant on River Road in Tonawanda. Henry Gonzales, an innovative teacher, arranged to have his students observe the auto assembly line in action. The Skyway bridge had recently been completed, and most of us, myself included, had never been on it.