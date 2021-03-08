Letter: Skyway as ‘Cloud Walk’ keeps breathtaking views

The refreshing new concept of preserving part of all, if possible of the Buffalo Skyway bridge and using the bridge as a pedestrian venue is a very exciting, wonderful idea. What a creative and useful means to utilize this amazing structure. Additionally, taxpayers would be spared the millions of dollars destruction would entail.
The Skyway bridge, or “Cloud Walk,” have been an iconic part of the Buffalo landscape since 1953, providing us with awesome, inspiring views of the waterfront, grain elevators and Buffalo Skyline. It is always a thrill to drive on that bridge.
I remember the beautiful bridge overlooking Sydney, Australia’s harbor and seeing how many thousands of tourists walked or bicycled on it daily. It is a definite tourist attraction, as it is in Prague, with the many vendors, entertainers and mimes.
Years ago, as a new teacher in North Collins, a small town south of Hamburg, I chaperoned a field trip by bus to the Chevrolet plant on River Road in Tonawanda. Henry Gonzales, an innovative teacher, arranged to have his students observe the auto assembly line in action. The Skyway bridge had recently been completed, and most of us, myself included, had never been on it.
Upon ascending the bridge, there was a sudden uproar on the bus. Young eighth grade and freshman girls began screaming and diving under the bus seats, terrified. That first experience on the Skyway bridge was unforgettable.
I implore you, do not allow this architectural wonder to become another part of Buffalo’s glorious past. Buffalo architects and city planners continue to mourn the loss of one of Buffalo’s most beautiful residential areas: The Humboldt Park and Parade Street on Buffalo’s East side for the construction of the Kensington Expressway. There are mansions in Dallas and Houston, sporting the exquisitely carved moldings and paneling from the homes that were displaced or destroyed.
It would be a tragedy if this incredible segment of Buffalo’s glorious history be lost forever. Rather, let us preserve what is possible and repurpose it as an incredible new venue for hiking, biking and major tourism, visualizing weekly farmers’ markets, bike-a-thons and fundraising hikes. The thrill of the views would remain for all to enjoy without the disruption of traffic. Cloud Walk reimagined would be a win-win situation for all.
Barbara Castiglia
West Falls