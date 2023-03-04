When is someone going to do something about the price gouging with groceries? Everyone was up in arms about the gas prices then we got a tax break. I think feeding a family is more important than gas, especially when you see these unnecessary huge trucks and SUVs on the road.

Cereal, which I pretty much live on, is now $5-6 a box. Oranges are $1.50 for one, apples $1 each. Eggs are $6 a dozen, I do understand this is mainly due to the Avian flu, this is a good source of protein when meat is totally unaffordable. At first I figured the prices have gone up due to the shipping cost and lack of supply during and just after the pandemic. Thank God that has largely subsided, yet the price of food is doubling.

People used to make comments about not being able to afford groceries and they would end up eating dog food, well my dog’s food has gone up from $1.09 a can to $1.86.

When is Congress going to help us?

Rebecca Trella

Tonawanda