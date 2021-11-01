Letter: Sisters of Mercy have no responsibility in strike

In a recent letter regarding the strike at Mercy Hospital, the writer names the Sisters of Mercy as the group responsible, or at least partly responsible, for bringing in replacement workers and doing everything possible to break the union. I recognize that a letter to the editor reflects the opinion of the writer; however, an opinion is more credible if it is based on facts. Here are the facts.

While the Sisters of Mercy founded Mercy Hospital in 1904, we no longer own, operate or have any decision making authority at either Catholic Health or Mercy Hospital. We did not make the decision to bring in replacement workers, although it is a question on my part if the union had an alternative plan for the care of the 200-plus patients left in the hospital at 6 a.m. on Oct. 1. The Sisters of Mercy have done nothing to “break the strike of our South Buffalo brothers and sisters” as the writer suggests. What we have done and are still doing is praying every day for a resolution to what appears to be an impasse in the negotiations.