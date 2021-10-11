Letter: Sister-in-law brought Van Gogh to the world

We recently attended the "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience." We enjoyed the intentional sloooowing down to actually read snippets of letters (yes, letters!) between Van Gogh and his brother, Theo. This was a reminder to our 10-year-old daughter that, yes, people corresponded with letters, and some still do.

I was struck, however, by the omission of any reference to Theo's wife, Johanna (Jo) Van Gogh-Bonger. She was single-handedly responsible for making the world see and understand Van Gogh. She was what made Van Gogh, Van Gogh after all! And she did this as a widowed young mother, toddler in tow to art dealers, with no art background starting in 1891, after the deaths of both her husband and his brother.

The Beyond Van Gogh organizers should acknowledge the role she played and her contributions to the modern art world. After all, she was solely responsible for bringing "The Starry Night" to New York City, at the Museum of Modern Art in 1935. It was the first Van Gogh in the collection of a New York museum.

The exhibit should give credit where credit is due.

Deanne Plonka

Buffalo