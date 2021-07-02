Letter: Single-payer health care has several fine attributes

In a recent editorial, The Buffalo News asserted that “a single-payer system (of health care for all New Yorkers) is not the answer.” Well, why not?

The editorial’s argument against single-payer was that “raising taxes on the wealthy has diminishing returns in our high-tax state whose population has been in decline.” This is disingenuous. It is not the wealthy who are leaving, but the middle classes. It conveniently ignores that nations with single-payer health systems also have very wealthy people who live in them. It also ignores how the wealthy are not particularly affected by health care costs and that in our tax structure the way it is, the middle and poorer classes also subsidize the health care of the wealthy through our premiums and tax dollars.

Single payer is the system of health care enjoyed by millions of people in developed countries around the world at less cost per person than the United States. Single payer enjoys far better health outcomes than in our present for profit-of-corporations system.