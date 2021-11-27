Letter: Sincere plea to Bills team from a true, longtime fan

In the 1960s when I was a little girl, every Monday after my parents were done reading The Buffalo News, I would cut the pictures of the Buffalo Bills from the sports page and carefully paste them in my Buffalo Bills scrapbook. I watched the Bills play, with my dad if they were on TV, or listened to them on the radio if they were not. My father wouldn’t take me to “The Rockpile” because it was too rough for a little girl, but when Rich stadium was built I finally got to go to a game. There were many games after that.
My father used to say, “I just want to live long enough to see the Bills in the Super Bowl.” Well he got that chance. Four hopeful, and then painful times he got that chance. I’ll never forget that first loss. Wide right. We cried because we thought we’d never get back there again. But we did the next year, and the next year, and the next. By the fourth year some of us were kind of hoping that the Bills would not make the Super Bowl. It was too much. We even decided not to watch together to try to change the curse. Nobody could lose four Super Bowls in a row. But they could, and they did.
You have to be either an eternal optimist or suffer from amnesia to follow the Buffalo Bills. Seventeen long years without making the playoffs but we show up every fall. I am my late father’s daughter, and now I am begging, “Please let me live long enough to see the Bills win a Super Bowl.” Please.
I couldn’t watch the Colts game after the first half. I took a nap instead. On weeks like this, I swear I’m not going to watch another game, but I knew I’d be back on Thursday. The highs and lows are tough. The Patriots are once again formidable. We were the favorites to go to the Super Bowl this year. This was supposed to be our year. So please Buffalo Bills, get your stuff together. I’m not getting any younger.
Bonnie Voigt
Ransomville