Letter: Simple facts of science should persuade the public

We have many laws and freedoms in this country. Sometimes the law gets in the way of freedoms. We must wear a seatbelt or face a fine. We are told not to talk or text while driving or face a fine. Many countless accidents occur because of these actions. Of course serious injury or death has been halved by both of these laws.

Would you let your child play in the street where there are no stop signs or stop lights? Would you like to drive on roads where no speed limits are posted? These laws are in place to save lives. Restaurants must conform to guidelines set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to keep cleanliness standards up for the safety of their customers. Would you be happy if those making your food did not wash hands, clean an unsanitary prep table off or use product that is outdated?

What the heck, let’s just protest all the lifesaving laws they put on the books while we are at it. After all they are just infringing on our freedoms.

As a parent would you let your child play at a friend's house if they have a sickness like a cold, a flu or perhaps a fever? I would think not. So it comes down to simple science … a mask and a vaccine. Wow! Hopefully they will continue to teach science in schools, if we can keep them open that is. Unfortunately, it seems like half the country never took a science course.