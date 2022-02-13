Letter: Simple dome solution requires forward-thinking

The debate over dome versus open air for the new Bills stadium has a simple and obvious solution. Engineering the stadium with the necessary foundation to add the dome in a future upgrade.

As a 55-year season ticket holder, I have observed the changes in our fan base, and how the economy, climate, talent and attitude of Western New York affects the Bills experience. From my early years at the “Rockpile” through the almost $500 million in improvements at “Rich Stadium,” the constant question has been, “Why not us, why not a dome?” The cost of engineering a future dome, planned now would be minimal. I can also envision working with companies such as Birdair, experts in fabric covering, to anticipate the upgrade.