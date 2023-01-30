Letter: Silent spectators no more on Hochul’s Native snub

At the close of 2022, Gov. Kathy Hochul did a slew of vetoes that included another assault and slight to Native people. With her pen she seeks to perpetuate our status as silent spectators in New York. On Dec. 30, she vetoed the Protection of Unmarked Graves Act, which passed the state Legislature unanimously in June 2022. She ignored 70 Republican and 143 Democratic legislators who agreed this was the right thing to do. Hochul, in another power play over Native people, and to protect her pet project – a new stadium for the Bills, said the bill fails to “balance the rights of property owners with the interests of the families of lineal descendants and other groups.” When Rich Stadium was built, the interests of the Sheldon family were considered by the landowners and developers. The Sheldons were left alone. In contradiction, the Iroquoian graves found there were not. It’s generally known that the Bills’ stadium was built on Iroquoian burial grounds, known as the Ellis site, a settlement from 1500 to 1600 AD. Over 100 years of Iroquoian village life and death transpired there. People were mournfully buried there, placed in their sacred final resting place for time immemorial. Yet, for Native people too often we do not get a sacred resting place. Native remains are often removed, packed up and carted off. Hochul seeks to subvert our interests, devalue Native ancestors, and reduce us to silent spectators of New York. Hochul signals her disrespect for Native people in New York State.