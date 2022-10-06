Letter: Silencing noise pollution is possible, but complicated

As I sit here on my South Kenmore deck enjoying this wonderful 70-degree October day, my solitude is often interrupted by the annoying roar of a loud exhaust. Not the loud pipes of a motorcycle, but the ridiculous and unnecessary roar of a car exhaust. I know the difference. First of all, loud exhausts are illegal in New York State. Go ahead, check it yourself, I’ll wait. OK, now that we’re on the same page,

I don’t understand why drivers are in need of these over-the-top muffler systems. The only thing I can think of is attention. Well, they have mine, but not in a good way. It appears the attention that is needed is for our law enforcement departments. I understand that they may be overwhelmed with other issues, but maybe some enforcement might move the bar. Recently I posted an opinion about noise pollution and ridiculous, illegal and unnecessary loud exhausts on a Neighbor App. Surprisingly I got numerous responses about what the real problem is.

It appears that these loud exhausts should be caught during your yearly vehicle inspection. I often heard that “everyone knows somebody who knows somebody” that can get you an inspection sticker. What? I beg our law enforcement departments to issue more summons and beg our politicians to dig into the flaws associated with vehicle inspections. Noise pollution is real. It can be reduced. Let’s band together and make a difference.

Bob Smith

Kenmore