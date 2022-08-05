Letter: Silence of the United Nations can be described as ‘deafening’

Russia continues its unprovoked war with Ukraine. The United States and China, the two biggest economies on the planet, move closer to war after their latest saber rattling and rhetoric over Taiwan. Of course, the U.S. and China have been behaving ridiculously for years now when it comes to the lingering Covid pandemic, the fragile global economy and the still tangled up supply lines.

With global diplomatic and geopolitical tensions very high, where is the United Nations? Supposedly, the UN’s primary purpose is to settle disputes among nations and promote peace. The silence of the United Nations lately has been just deafening. This world organization is simply a toothless tiger. It’s no wonder the world has gone amok with countries like the U.S., China, Russia, Iran and North Korea doing what they all do best – be a danger to world peace.