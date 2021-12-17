Letter: Signs: Why we need so many regulations

It’s been well over a month since Election Day and political signs are still on public spaces. Politicians put up their signs, but do not take them down. Eventually, they become litter along the highways.

Everyone complains about government overreach and regulations, but this is an example of why they exist. So called politicians’ integrity during the campaign is not apparent whether they win or lose.

Politicians: Do your civic duty or be fined. Don’t complain when you have to pay for a permit to post your political signs. It will be coming.

Kevin Kind

Lackawanna