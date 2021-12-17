 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Signs: Why we need so many regulations
0 comments

Letter: Signs: Why we need so many regulations

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

It’s been well over a month since Election Day and political signs are still on public spaces. Politicians put up their signs, but do not take them down. Eventually, they become litter along the highways.

Everyone complains about government overreach and regulations, but this is an example of why they exist. So called politicians’ integrity during the campaign is not apparent whether they win or lose.

Politicians: Do your civic duty or be fined. Don’t complain when you have to pay for a permit to post your political signs. It will be coming.

Kevin Kind

Lackawanna

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News