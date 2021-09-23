Letter: Signs promoting Trump hurl profanity at Biden

What are Donald Trump supporters thinking? Where I live in Niagara County I see signs and flags supporting Trump in 2024 with these slogans: “Take America Back” and “The Revenge Tour” and “The Rules Have Changed.” Flags and signs like these seem to encourage violence. They sound like a call to arms.

Along with these signs and flags are ones using profanity to curse out President Biden.

When you have one of these vulgar flags or signs displayed in your front yard, how do you explain this language to your children or grandchildren?

These flags and signs are neither funny nor clever. They can be all the validation some people need to act in a violent way. We all witnessed on Jan. 6 how easily people can turn to violence.

We have freedom of speech in America, but not all speech is worth displaying.

Kathleen Schmitt

Middleport