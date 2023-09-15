I urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign A.2917/S.4099, the bills to outlaw wildlife-killing contests in New York State. Both the Assembly and State Senate passed the bills by large margins with bipartisan support. A number of environmental groups such as the Sierra Club and Adirondack Council enthusiastically endorsed the bills.

The legislation does not affect current hunting seasons, only wildlife competitions for cash and prizes. It excludes deer, bear, and turkey, animals closely regulated by the DEC. It also excludes fishing derbies. Wildlife-killing contests don’t control wildlife populations. In fact, they can lead to what scientists call “compensatory rebound - a phenomenon by which a sudden increase in food resources due to a sudden decrease in the population induces a high reproduction rate.”

Wildlife-killing contests are not ethical hunting or to feed one’s family. They’re merely killing large numbers of animals - coyotes, squirrels, crows, rabbits, woodchucks, bobcats - in any given time for prizes and bragging rights. Thankfully, eight states have passed laws to ban wildlife-killing contests. It’s time to outlaw these wasteful, unnecessary competitions that are a stain on New York State’s reputation for protecting wildlife.

Steve Albertson

Amherst